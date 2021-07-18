KSEB told to monitor water levels

Several districts put on orange and yellow alerts this week

Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has been asked to closely monitor the storage in reservoirs in view of the heavy rainfall alert sounded for Kerala.

Minister for Electricity K. Krishnankutty said on Sunday that the combined storage in dams managed by KSEB stood at 52.57% as of 7 a.m. on Sunday.

While the present storage in the big reservoirs did not give cause for immediate concern, the KSEB had nevertheless been directed to increase hydel generation to keep water levels safe and proceed in accordance with the rule curves determined by the Central Water Commission, Mr. Krishnankutty said.

Several districts are on orange and yellow level alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall this week with the southwest monsoon turning active.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that a low pressure area may form over the north-west Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood around July 23.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has directed district disaster management authorities to make preparations as laid down in the Orange Book of Disaster Management. On Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had stressed the need to remain alert given the IMD forecast that a low pressure area was likely to form in the Bay region by July 21.

Fishers have been advised not to venture out to sea till July 22 given the possibility of strong winds touching speeds of 40-50 kmph along and off Kerala and Karnataka coasts, and Lakshadweep region.

In a 1 p.m. update, the IMD Met centre has put Kannur and Kasaragod on yellow alert on Monday and Tuesday, and Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Orange alerts for isolated very heavy rainfall have been issued for Kozhikode and Kannur on July 21 and 22, and Wayanad and Kasaragod on July 22. Several central and northern districts are on yellow alert on both days.