KSEB told to keep close watch on reservoirs

Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has been asked to keep a close watch on dam reservoir storage and increase hydel generation with the southwest monsoon turning active over Kerala.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that a low pressure area was likely to form in the Bay of Bengal only by July 23, two days later than earlier expected. Rainfall-related alerts have been suitably modified. Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod can expect heavy to very heavy rainfall and are on orange alert on July 21 and July 22.

Minister for Electricity K. Krishnankutty said the combined storage in dams managed by KSEB stood at 52.57% as of 7 a.m. on Sunday. While the storage in the big reservoirs is not an immediate cause for concern, the KSEB has nevertheless been directed to increase hydropower generation to keep water levels safe and proceed in accordance with the rule curves determined by the Central Water Commission, Mr. Krishnankutty said.

The low pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood around July 23, according to a monsoon update from the IMD. The west coast can expect widespread rainfall in the days ahead.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has directed district authorities to make preparations as laid down in the Orange Book of Disaster Management. Fishers have been advised not to venture out to sea till July 22 given the possibility of strong winds touching speeds of 40-50 kmph along and off the Kerala and Karnataka coasts and the Lakshadweep region.

The IMD Met centre here has put Kannur and Kasaragod on yellow alert on Monday and the two districts and Kozhikode on Tuesday as well.