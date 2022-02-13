KSEB to take up 14 hydel initiatives during 2022-27

Top in the list is the 800 MW Idukki Golden Jubilee Extension Scheme

With electricity consumption projected to go up, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is planning to take up work on 14 new hydel projects - most of them on the smaller side - and a handful of solar power initiatives during 2022-2027.

The hydel list includes two storage-based schemes, 11 small run-of-the-river schemes to be operated during monsoons, and one extension scheme, according to the capital investment plan (CIP) for the period from 2022-23 to 2026-27 submitted by the power utility to the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Land acquisition and pre-construction surveys are in progress on these projects.

The heftiest in the list is the 800 MW Idukki Golden Jubilee Extension Scheme which will draw water from the Idukki reservoir. Estimated to cost ₹ 3,698.02 crore, the project is expected to commence by 2023-24. The other two big projects proposed are the Upper Sengulam Hydroelectric Project which will be scaled up to 48 MW installed capacity in two stages and the 40 MW Mankulam project.

The run-of-the-river, small hydroelectric projects (SHEP) planned during the period are Peechad (3 MW), Western Kallar (5 MW), Ladrum (3.5 MW), Marmala (7 MW), Pasukkadavu (4 MW), Valanthode (7.5 MW), Maripuzha (6 MW), Chembukadavu III (6 MW), Chathankotunada SHEP - Stage 1 (5 MW), Olikkal (4.5 MW), Poovaramthodu (2.7 MW).

On the solar front, the KSEB is planning to take up ground-mounted solar projects at Ettumanoor in Kottayam and Nenmara in Palakkad. Initiatives are also planned under the PM-KUSUM and the Soura project. The repowering of the KSEB wind farm at Kanjikkode also will be taken up during 2022-27.

The KSEB noted in the CIP that the annual energy consumption in the State is projected to go up from 26,722 million units (MU) in 2021-22 to 33,718 MU in 2026-27, as per the 19th Electric Power Survey. The total installed capacity in Kerala currently stands at 2240.22 MW, of which hydropower accounts for 2058.76 MW.

The capital investment plan, the CIP noted, targets energy self-sufficiency, adding that major hydel projects are held up on account of environmental concerns, and it is advisable to pursue small hydro, solar and wind initiatives as they have minimal impact on the environment.