KSEB to strengthen awareness programmes in Kollam

February 17, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - KOLLAM

As part of stepping up safety aspects, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will be strengthening awareness programmes to reduce electrical accidents in Kollam district. KSEB will spread information on safety precautions among the public and officials in connection with the campaign. Training sessions will also be conducted.

The decision was taken by a committee formed to prevent electrical accidents after assessing various incidents reported during 2022. While vehicles of section offices will be used for the campaign, strict adherence to safety guidelines will be ensured for electrical decorations and floats in festivals. It has been directed that the route of the processions and related activities should be informed beforehand and prior permission sought from the Power department.

Festival committees have been instructed to follow the directions. The departments granting permission for festivals have been asked to secure permission from KSEB.

Deputy chief engineer Nagaraj chaired the committee meeting, while executive engineers, the district electrical inspector and officials from the Police and Public Works departments were also present.