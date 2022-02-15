KSEB to set up e-charging stations across Wayanad

Five stations each for Sulthan Bathery, Kalpetta, Mananthavady constituencies

Staff Reporter

KALPETTA

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is preparing to set up a network of e-charging stations across Wayanad district.

As many as 15 pole-mounted charging points would be installed in the first phase of the project, KSEB sources said.

Five each of such stations would be set up in Sulthan Bathery, Kalpetta, and Mananthavady constituencies in the district.

The points would be set up at Panamaram, Talappuzha, Nalam Mile, and Vellamunda in Mananthavady constituency; Sulthan Bathery town, Meenangadi, Amabalavayal, Pulpally, and Kenichira in Sulthan Bathery and Kalpetta town, SKMJ School, Meppadi, Muttil, and Kambalakkad in Kalpetta constituencies, the sources said.

The KSEB is also planning to set up two e-charging stations at Vythiri and Banasura Sagar dam premise at Padinharethara. The construction works of the station at Vythiri have been completed and it would be commissioned in two months, the sources said.