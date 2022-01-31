KSEB to seek ₹1 hike in tariffs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

31 January 2022 21:12 IST

To file tariff proposals before KSERC in a day or two

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is reportedly planning to seek a per-unit hike of ₹ 1 in electricity tariffs during the 2022-23 fiscal.

The KSEB is expected to file its tariff proposals before the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) in a day or two, sources said.

On Monday, the power utility submitted its petition on Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) and Expected Revenue from Charges (ERC) to the KSERC in the multi-year tariff (MYT) format covering period 2022-23 to 2026-27.

The KSEB has projected a revenue gap of ₹2,809.17 crore during 2022-23; ₹3,986.15 crore during 2023-24; ₹4,136.94 crore during 2024-25; ₹4,623.72 crore during 2025-26, and ₹5,135.77 crore during 2026-27.

A series of procedures remain before any revision in the electricity tariffs is finalised. The KSERC will publish the proposals and carry out public hearings on them. Suggestions and objections raised at the hearings by various categories of consumers are taken into consideration before the KSERC issues its final orders.

Electricity tariffs were last revised in the State on July 8, 2019, with the KSERC allowing an average increase by 7.32% for 2019-20. The validity of the prevailing tariffs ends on March 31 this year. The KSERC had published its regulations detailing the terms and conditions for tariff determination in November last year.