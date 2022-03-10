KSEB to retender Pazhassi small hydel project

Move after construction company stops work

KANNUR

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has decided to retender the construction of the small hydroelectric power (SHEP) project of the Pazhassi Irrigation Project, which came to a halt after the company which was given tender decided to stop the work.

The small hydroelectric power project utilises the reservoir of the Pazhassi Irrigation Project. The work was given to a Tamil Nadu-based company RS Development and Construction Private Limited.

According to a senior KSEB official, the company has completed 32 per cent of the work. However, the work was stopped six months ago by company demanding rate revision.

“The civil work for the project was taken up for ₹46 crore. But the company demanded a rate revision of 20 per cent,” he said. At the initial stage, the KSEB and the company had an agreement that there would be no rate revision,” he said.

The company had approached the High Court to terminate the contract and also seeking a refund of bank guarantee of ₹5 crore. However, the KSEB approached the court to recover the loss of crores of rupees caused by the contracting company due to non-completion of construction within the contract period and the loss due to defects in the construction.

The official said that the civil work was expected to be completed by 2023, but now it was likely to be delayed by another year.

The SHEP, with an installed capacity of 7.5 MW, will have three turbines of 2.5 MW, said Vinod Das, assistant executive engineer. He said that the water from the Pazhassi reservoir would be diverted through a system of tunnels directly to the three units in the power house.