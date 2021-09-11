KSEB to resume disconnection notices

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 September 2021 17:37 IST

In LT category, ₹1,389.42 crore dues yet to be paid by consumers

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has decided to resume issuing disconnection notices to LT category consumers who have run up dues on their electricity bills.

They will be given 21 days time to clear the due, according to a September 10 order of the KSEB. Effective from the date of the order, the decision will be applicable to all categories of LT consumers, which also include the domestic category.

Advertising

Advertising

Following the COVID-19 second wave and the subsequent lockdown from May 8, the State-run power utility had suspended disconnections, taking a lenient stand in view of the pandemic-induced economic hardships faced by the consumers.

Consequently, the overall arrears on electricity payments went up for all categories of consumers, straining the KSEB finances. In the LT category alone, arrears on electricity charge payments stand at ₹1,389.42 crore, as on July 31.

A factor which has prompted the KSEB to resume disconnections is that many of the defaulters are big consumers.

“It is reported that many consumers, who are having huge consumption, are also not remitting any amount (current charges) due to the suspension of disconnection activities against payment defaulters,” the KSEB order on re-starting the disconnections noted.