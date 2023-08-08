KSEB to provide compensation to farmer whose banana plants were axed

August 08, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The farmer who suffered heavy losses after KSEB officials axed 406 banana plants laden with fruit as these were planted right beneath the Idukki-Kothamangalam 220 KV line, would be given adequate compensation by KSEB, the Minister for Power, K. Krishnankutty, said in the House on Tuesday

He was replying to a submission by the Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, who demanded that action be taken against KSEB officials who showed no empathy towards the farmer. He also demanded that the farmer be compensated for the loss he had suffered.

Mr. Krishnankutty said that it was while checking the faulty Idukki-Kothamangalam 220 KV line that the KSEB officials found that the leaves of some of the banana plants had caught fire and that a woman residing in the locality had suffered electric shock. The plants were chopped down to avert accidents. The 220 KV line was at a height of 7.46 m from the ground, even though the requirement is 7.02 m.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the leaves of some plants were touching the 220 KV line, it was decided to chop them down. However, the farmer was being compensated because KSEB went ahead with the chopping down of banana plants which were ready for harvest without consulting the farmer. KSEB will consult the Agriculture department and decide the compensation, Mr. Krishnankutty said.

The banana plantation belonged to Kavumpurathu Thomas. Of the 1,600 banana plants in the 2.5 acres land, 406 plants in half an acre, which were fully laden with fruit ready for harvesting, were chopped down by KSEB officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.