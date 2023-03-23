KSEB to pay prosumers ₹2.69 per unit for surplus energy

March 23, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) issued orders on Thursday for paying prosumers ₹2.69 per unit for the surplus energy from renewable energy sources banked with it for the ‘settlement periods’ in 2022-23.

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) had passed formal orders on a KSEB plea in February fixing ₹2.69 as the Average Pooled Power Purchase Cost for the two settlement periods in 2022-23 — September 30, 2022, and March 31, 2023.

Solar, renewable sources

Following a March 18 meeting of its full-time directors, the KSEB has now passed orders for implementing the commission’s decision. Prosumers are electricity consumers who also generate electricity from solar and other renewable energy sources and pump it into the grid.

As per the KSERC (Renewable Energy and Net Metering) Regulations, in case the energy uploaded by the prosumer into the grid exceeds the energy consumed by him/her from it during a given billing period, this excess energy is ‘banked’ with the KSEB. At the end of the ‘settlement period’ the KSEB pays for the banked energy at rates determined by the commission.