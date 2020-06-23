KSEB to monitor energy generation in real time

The State Renewable Energy Data Centre, a facility to monitor renewable energy generation in real time, will be up and running in six months at Vydyuthi Bhavanam in Thiruvananthapuram.

The centre will have a video wall of myriad screens that will not just beam real-time data from solar generation facilities but various other related environmental aspects that are pivotal to the generation.

Once it turns operational, Kerala State Electricity Board’s (KSEB) Renewable Energy and Energy Savings (REES) division will be able to analyse the performance of renewable energy generation more accurately in real time and manage grid operations better.

Consyst, a Kochi-based Industry 4.0 Automation System Integration company, which was awarded the bid for setting up the centre is already at it. The company with more than 10 years experience in data analytics projects in energy and water conservation sectors has been entrusted with design, engineering, supply and commissioning of IT equipment and software solutions to collect data from various solar power plants across the State.

"We already have an internet of things-based product that helps to monitor assets distributed across a large expanse and that will be effectively utilised in the functioning of the centre. We will collate data from various acquisition systems of solar projects across the State and use cloud technology to make data accessible to KSEB for real time assessment of generation critical for various aspects,” said Jasir Sabri, Managing Director, Consyst.

Consyst plans to upgrade the system in the next phase of the project with its machine learning-driven product to forecast energy generation and trigger alerts.

Hydroelectric projects in the State account for 1,338 MW of power generation compared to 161 MW power being generated through solar energy. Fuel projects accounts for 614.18 MW and wind farms 70.275 MW.