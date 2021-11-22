KSEB to modernise its Kanjikode wind farm

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 November 2021 18:15 IST

Agency looking to increase generation to 6 MW

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is looking to modernise its wind farm at Kanjikode in Palakkad district and scale up power generation.

The State power utility has decided to appoint the National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE), Chennai, as consultant for ‘re-powering/replacing’ the wind project.

If things pan out, the existing wind farm having an installed capacity of 2.025 MW (nine turbines of 225 kW each) will be replaced with a 6 MW facility, KSEB officials said. The wind turbine generators (WTG) at Kanjikode were erected in 1995 and had completed their expected lifespan of 25 years, they said.

The Kanjikode facility is the lone wind farm in the KSEB stable.

“Recent generation reports of the station reveal that the output has reduced considerably, owing to ageing and change in wind parameters in the locality due to new buildings and so on. The latest technological development in this field assure higher efficiency WTG working on taller pole heights (more than 100 m) with higher capacity machines,” the KSEB noted in a November 3 order deciding to entrust NIWE with the consultancy.

The NIWE is an autonomous research and development institution under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and serves as its technical arm for wind energy initiatives.

Underutilised

A 2015 study by the NIWE had suggested that the existing wind farm was underutilised given the wind potential in the area and that the capacity can be increased to 6 MW.

The proposed modernisation of the KSEB wind farm is part of the electricity utility’s plans to maximise internal power generation in the State using all available energy sources.

When it comes to wind energy, Kerala’s installed capacity stands at 70.275 MW, including wind farms totalling 68.25 MW in capacity established in Idukki and Palakkad with private participation.