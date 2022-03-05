KSEB to induct 65 electric cars to its fleet

As part of celebrating the 65th foundation day

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is planning to celebrate its 65th foundation day on Monday by inducting 65 electric cars into its fleet, signalling the power utility's growing emphasis on sustainable energy use.

The electric cars purchased by the KSEB will replace the oldest among its 180-strong, fossil-fuel fleet, KSEB Chairman and Managing Director B. Ashok said. Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty will flag off the vehicles at the Kanakakkunnu Palace on Monday morning.

The KSEB has christened the event 'Earth Drive: KSEB@65.' After a tour of the capital city, the new vehicles will go on display at the Central Stadium at 2 p.m.

The KSEB was formed on March 7, 1957. At the time, Kerala had only a few scattered power generation entities. From approximately 1.6 lakh consumers in 1957, the KSEB, which became a company in 2013, today has a consumer strength of 1.34 crore. The installed capacity has grown from 101.5 MW to 2,965.66 MW.

Despite the growth, the fact remains that internal generation still accounts for only 30-35% of the demand. The demand-supply gap is being met through power purchases. The KSEB has called for a 'green energy alternative' for Kerala, adding that the launch of the 65 e-vehicles is a step towards that objective.

The KSEB, which is also the nodal agency for establishing electric car charging stations, expects to commission 51 stations by the end of March. Eleven fast charging stations had already been completed, KSEB officials said. Work on 1150 charging stations for two and three-wheelers also were progressing.