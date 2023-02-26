KSEB to form special team to implement prepaid smart metering

February 26, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has decided to set up a special team for implementing the ‘prepaid’ smart metering project in the State. The initiative involves equipping 37 lakh consumers with advanced metering infrastructure at an estimated expense of ₹2,400 crore in Phase I.

The Smart Meter Implementation Team will be headed by the Chief Engineer (Information Technology and Centrally aided projects) and will have as its members personnel from the technical and financial wings. The State power utility decided to form a separate team given the huge technical and financial investment involved in this project.

Multiple phases

Earlier, the KSEB had constituted a similar team for the TransGrid 2.0 project designed to strengthen the State’s internal transmission network. All electricity consumers are to be equipped with ‘prepaid’ smart meters — where the energy charges are paid in advance — in multiple phases under the Centrally assisted Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) at a total cost of ₹8,174.96 crore.

The KSEB had revised an earlier decision to appoint a project implementation agency (PIA) to assist it in matters related to bids, technical specifications, quality and related aspects. As per the latest decision taken by the KSEB director board, the KSEB will make use of the ‘‘guidance of external technical assistance’‘ as and when required with the board’s approval.

The KSEB is planning to implement Phase I in a single package on Design, Build, Fund, Own, Operate and Transfer (DBFOOT) basis on TOTEX mode.

Phase I will cover consumers in high-revenue electrical divisions, government and high-tension electricity consumers and system meters of the KSEB.