KSEB to expand network of EV charging stations

Thiruvananthapuram

28 September 2021 20:53 IST

The power utility expects to complete work on 40 stations in two months

Most customers looking to purchase an electric vehicle may have valid concerns about getting stuck in the middle of nowhere with the battery running out and no way to recharge it.

But that anxiety may soon be a thing of the past in Kerala. The government is pushing ahead with a project to expand the network of charging stations across the State.

Apart from the six charging stations that have been operational since November 2020, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) expects to complete the work on 40 additional stations in another two months. The construction of another three stations by the Agency for New and renewable Energy Research & Technology (Anert) is also proceeding on schedule to supplement the three functional units.

All the 56 charging stations under construction in various districts will be equipped to charge different kinds of EVs currently available in the market including cars, three wheelers and scooters.

Simultaneously, KSEB is also working on a project to provide charging points for two and three wheelers on distribution poles across the State.

The pilot project will be launched in Kozhikode next month, a pressnote quoting Electricity Minister K.Krishnankutty on Tuesday said.

It said 20 more EVs would soon be provided on lease to various departments by Anert under the carbon Neutral Governance programme, taking the fleet strength to 50.

Meanwhile, the Energy Management Centre is stepping up its Go Electric campaign to sensitize the public about the advantages of shifting to EVs and the options for purchase at concessional rate. Customers can book electric two wheelers on the website www.MyEV.org.in or through the MyEV mobile app and claim subsidy up to ₹43,000.

EMC is also rolling out a scheme to provide subsidy for electric autorickshaws.