KSEB to enhance cyber security

Recommendations made by Centre, Intelligence Bureau

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is ramping up cyber and physical security of its assets in line with the recommendations made by the Union Power Ministry and the Intelligence Bureau.

The KSEB has opened a security audit on nearly 22 softwares either purchased or developed in-house. The physical security of computers installed with the softwares also will be done. This is being carried out as per guidelines issued by the Power Ministry.

The IB has recommended stepping up security at the data centres maintained by the KSEB in Thiruvananthapuram and Kalamassery and the 780 MW Moolamattam power house in Idukki.

The IB had also made a number of recommendations pertaining to the security of the Kerala portion of the southern grid, the KSEB said on Friday. The KSEB had been advised that the security of sensitive power stations and data centres should be handed over to the State Industrial Security Force. A preliminary study had been carried out in this regard, the KSEB said.

Steps are on to link consumer data held by the KSEB with Aadhaar as part of enhancing data security, according to the KSEB. Security is also being tightened at the KSEB headquarters at Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram. The use of recording/data transfer equipment will be restricted in select locations of KSEB offices. This will help to curb cyber scams using consumer data leaked from the KSEB database, the utility said.

Earlier this week, the KSEB had cautioned consumers not to fall prey to online scamsters posing as KSEB officials. The police have launched an investigation following complaints that several KSEB consumers lost money after they were tricked into divulging bank account details.

The KSEB hopes to scale up cyber and physical security in line with the national parameters within three months.