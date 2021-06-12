KSEB to commission 56 electric vehicle charging stations

Aim is to establish 250 stations in the long run

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) expects to commission 56 new electric vehicle charging stations this year.

Thirty of the stations are being set up under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles-II (FAME India-II) scheme of the Union government, while administrative sanction has been accorded for 26 stations under the e-mobility promotion fund of the State government, Power Department officials said.

In the long run, the State-run power utility plans to establish a network of 250 stations. “The work on the 56 stations has been slightly delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But we expect them to be ready by September-end this year. The work has been awarded to empanelled firms,” said an official of the KSEB, the nodal agency for establishing electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure under the State’s e-vehicle policy.

On KSEB land

A majority of the new stations are coming up on KSEB land. Work is yet to start in some of the other locations due to land-related glitches. The government has been apprised of the problem, the official said.

As part of creating an e-mobility culture in Kerala, the KSEB had opened six charging stations on its land in different districts in November 2020. The stations, set up at the electrical sections of Nemom and Olai, the Vydyuthi Bhavanam at Palarivattam, and sub-stations at Viyyur, Nallalam, and Chovva, permitted charging free of cost for the first four months.

Anert too

The Agency for Non-Conventional Energy and Rural Technology (Anert) under the State government also is establishing EV charging stations in the State. Anert has partnered the Union government’s joint venture Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. (EESL) for the initiative.

In early May this year, the KSEB had come out with clear directions pertaining to the tariffs for different categories of electric vehicle charging points including captive charging stations and those in private residences.