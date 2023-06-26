ADVERTISEMENT

KSEB to collect 18 paise as surcharge in July

June 26, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will collect 18 paise per unit as fuel surcharge from consumers in July. The KSEB will collect 9 paise per unit for recovering the additional power purchase costs incurred by it in the month of May.

In addition to this, a surcharge of 9 paise per unit, for which the KSEB had been granted permission by the State Electricity Regulatory Commission earlier, will also be collected in July.

The two decisions are in line with the old and amended regulations for imposing thermal fuel surcharge on consumer bills. The amended regulations allow power distribution companies such as the KSEB to automatically collect thermal fuel surcharge on a monthly basis without approaching the Commission for permission. Last month, the KSEB had collected a total of 19 paise per unit as surcharge.

