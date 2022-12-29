ADVERTISEMENT

KSEB to avail of KfW loan for green energy corridor projects

December 29, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

German development bank offers a reduced interest-rate loan of 102.11 million Euro

The Hindu Bureau

The State government and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) are preparing to sign agreements shortly with German development bank KfW for availing of a loan for implementing Green Energy Corridor (GEC) projects in the State.

The KfW has offered a reduced interest-rate loan of 102.11 million Euro (a little over ₹880 crore) in two tranches of €42.11 million and €60 million, according to the KSEB. The KSEB has lined up the Ramakkalmedu Green Corridor Project, the Attapady Green Corridor Project and the North Green Corridor (NGC) Project for implementation.

The GEC scheme of the Union Power Ministry is aimed at integration of the renewable energy capacity additions across the country. The Department of Economic Affairs had informed States that they can procure soft loans from the KfW for GEC projects.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Agreement

A tripartite agreement among the KfW, State government and the KSEB, and a separate one between the KSEB and the KfW are expected to be inked soon. An agreement between the KfW and the Centre pertaining to projects in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh was signed a few weeks ago, a KSEB official said.

The three projects, proposed under the GEC II scheme of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), are expected to cost ₹1457.55 crore, as per a revised estimate prepared by the KSEB.

In March this year, the MNRE had approved a grant of ₹138.71 crore for the Ramakkalmedu and Attappady energy corridors. In July, the government had cleared a funding pattern of 47:33:20 comprising KfW loan, Central grant and KSEB contribution respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US