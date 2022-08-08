Kerala

KSEB targets solar power in 25,000 homes this Onam

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM August 08, 2022 19:58 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 19:58 IST

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is planning to cover 25,000 homes under its rooftop solar power scheme by Onam this year.

Solar panels will be installed in homes as part of the ongoing grid-tied rooftop solar power schemes managed by the KSEB and the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT).

e-Kiran portal

As part of a bigger target of 200 MW by March 2023, the KSEB is hoping to add the first 100 MW by the first week of September this year. The KSEB has kicked off a campaign to attract people to the 'Soura' rooftop solar scheme. People who are interested in the scheme can register on the e-Kiran portal.

So far, the KSEB and ANERT have implemented the scheme in 14,000 homes, adding a capability of 40 MW. Beneficiaries are selected for the Centrally assisted scheme as per prescribed guidelines.

A total of 40% subsidy is provided for up to 3 kilowatt projects and 20% subsidy for projects in the range of 3 KW to 10 KW. The surplus power, if any, can be sold to the KSEB. The present rate, fixed by the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission is ₹3.22 a unit. So far 90,000 people have registered for installing panels through the KSEB and ANERT.

