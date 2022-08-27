KSEB suffers ₹102.56 crore loss in rain-related incidents in July, August

ADVERTISEMENT

The heavy rainfall in July and August in Kerala has caused losses to the power sector, according to the Power Department.

Damage to the distribution network from monsoon-related incidents in the two months was estimated at ₹102.56 crore, show data submitted by the department in the Legislative Assembly.

Snapped overhead lines, damaged transformers and electricity poles accounted for the losses.

On days when weather conditions were at their worst, supply to a total of 27.53 lakh consumers were hit. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) reported damage to 55 distribution transformers, 1,302 high-tension (HT) posts and 9,720 low-tension (LT) posts.

Heavy rain and winds brought down overhead HT lines in 1,083 locations and LT lines in 41,599 places.

Repairs were undertaken and supply restored in these locations, KSEB director (distribution) C. Suresh Kumar said.

Emergency discharge from the dams managed by the KSEB also caused economic loss, although the release was unavoidable for keeping reservoir water levels in the safety zone. Water was released from 18 dams including the Idukki reservoir as a precautionary measure.

According to the Power Department, the discharged water would have been enough to generate 1,177.76 million units (mu). At ₹4 per unit, this would be valued at ₹471 crore.

Minister for Electricity K. Krishnankutty, in a written reply to the Assembly, had stated that this should not be viewed as financial loss as the excess water was released keeping the safety of the people and the dams in mind.

The heavy rainfall has replenished water levels in the hydel dams. As on Friday, the combined storage stood at 82% of the total capacity, with water adequate to generate 3,389.99 MU.