KSEB suffered a loss of ₹45 crore during the recent rains

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) suffered an estimated loss of nearly ₹45 crore through the release of water from dams during the recent spate of torrential rain in the State.

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty, who divulged the quantum of loss in the Assembly on Thursday, said the government prioritised public safety over such interests.

In response to a question by Antony John [CPI(M)] on the impact of water discharge from Mullaperiyar dam on the Idukku reservoir, the Minister said there was no immediate cause for concern.

Pointing out that the inflow into the Mullaperiyar dam is 9000 cusecs of water, Mr. Krishnankutty said Tamil Nadu was currently drawing close to 2500 cusecs of water. Under the circumstances, there was no need for worry even if we had to release water from the Idukki reservoir,” he said.

He also said the government will soon initiate steps for desilting dams to enhance their storage capacity. Various factors including environmental concerns will be factored in during consultation with various departments.

As prelude to such efforts, biometric survey has been undertaken in various reservoirs including Kandala, Mattupetty, Ponmudi, Anayirankal, Kallarkutty and Chengalam dams in Idukki and Poringalkuthu reservoir in Thrissur.

Kerala Engineering Research Institute (KERI) in Peechi has been entrusted with the survey in the Sholayar dam. The biometric survey in Idukki, Edamalayar, Kakki and Banasura Sagar dams will be launched under the supervision of the Central Water Commission after the Malayalam month of ‘Thulam’ when rainfall in likely to intensify in the state, Mr. Krishnankutty said.