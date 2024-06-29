GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KSEB stops accepting bill payments through Akshaya, Friends

Published - June 29, 2024 07:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has stopped accepting electricity bill payments through Akshaya centres and Friends. The decision was taken in view of the delays encountered in transferring the payments made by the consumers to the KSEB, the power utility said on Saturday. The KSEB had also received certain complaints to this effect. Besides, close to 70% of the consumers pay their bills online at present. The KSEB has put in place consumer-friendly online payment gateways that attract no additional expense to the consumer. Bills can also be paid at the cash counters at the section offices of the utility.

