KSEB staff urged to back workers’ body

CITU State general secretary Elamaram Kareem on Saturday urged the employees of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to support the CITU-backed KSEB Workers' Association (KSEBWA) in the upcoming trade union referendum in the State power utility.

Mr. Kareem, also president of the KSEBWA, was speaking at a meeting organised in connection with the referendum planned on April 28. KSEBWA State vice president Sajeev Kumar M. P. presided. Treasurer Saju A. H., general secretary S. Harilal and joint secretary Ajitha C. also spoke.