KSEB staff flay protestsover hike in power bills

Employees of the Kerala State Electricity Board have called for an end to a ‘false campaign’ against the board for the increase in power bills during the lockdown period.
A joint statement issued by the KSEB Workers Association (CITU), Kerala Electricity Workers Federation (AITUC), KSEB Officers Association and Kerala Electricity Officers Federation here on Thursday said that the power tariff is fixed by the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission.
During lockdown all families were confined at homes and owing to intense summer, power consumption had peaked. Meter reading could not be done between March 24 and April 20. Hence the average rate of previous bills was levied. This would be adjusted in the bills for the ensuing months and was in vogue earlier too.
The same system was applied in the case of institutions that were remaining closed for four months. The board has not made any change in the system of issuing bills.
The bills could be paid in instalments. A 25% cut in fixed charge has been mooted and the date for remitting the remaining component has been extended up to December 15.
The statement said the campaign is politically motivated. Hence, the unions have decided to stage a protest before the board’s divisional offices on June 22 demanding an end to the campaign.
