KSEB spent ₹2,130.09 crore on additional power purchases in 2023-24 to avert crisis, says report

A below par southwest monsoon, the cancellation of a clutch of long-term power supply contracts and soaring electricity usage led the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to spend ₹2130.09 crore on additional power purchases in 2023-24, an annual report of the power utility said.

The above factors led the KSEB to make short-term supply arrangements through the Centre’s Discovery of Efficient Electricity Price (DEEP) bidding portal. As these were found insufficient to avert a crisis, the KSEB went in for additional purchases via the power exchange. Over the course of the fiscal, 3,781.70 million units (mu) were additionally procured for ₹2,130.09 crore (at an average rate of ₹5.63 per unit), the Annual Administration Report of the KSEB for 2023-24 noted.

The report gives the KSEB’s version of the events that saw Kerala scrambling to avoid a power crisis in 2023-24.

It mentions the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission’s decision to cancel long-term power supply contracts for 465 megawatts (MW) under Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) as one of two factors that posed “significant challenges” to power sector planning in 2023-24. The other factor was the weak southwest monsoon.

The situation was further complicated by an “unusual increase” in consumption with overall usage for the fiscal growing by “more than 10%.”

“Throughout the year, a total of 3,781.70 mu was acquired exclusively from the exchange, at an average rate of ₹5.63 per unit. This strategic procurement from the power exchange played a crucial role in managing the heightened electricity demand and ensuring stable supply throughout the challenging fiscal year,” the report said.

It observed that the power situation “worsened” after May 10, 2023, when the Commission declined approval for four DBFOO power purchase agreements with Jhabua Power Ltd, Jindal power Ltd, and Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd (JITPL) citing deviations from the guidelines.

Although the Commission later suspended its decision for three months, Jhabua and Jindal continued their supply at a reduced quantum, and that too till August 21, 2023. JITPL ceased supply from June, the KSEB report noted. The Commission subsequently relented to a State government decision to get the contracts restored and avert a power crisis. But the companies had refused to resume supply and the matter now rests before the Appellate Tribunal of Electricity.

Among other things, the report noted that, on the power generation side, the KSEB added 6 MW by commissioning the Peruvannamoozhi small hydro project. In the case of solar power, 244.34 MW was added during the year, which included 56.15 MW from KSEB-owned plants. The cumulative solar capability also crossed 1 gigawatt in 2023-24.

