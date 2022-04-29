KSEB set to add 118 MW to hydel capability

Thottiyar, Bhoothathankettu, and Poringalkuthu projects

Kerala is poised to add 118 MW to its hydropower capability in the coming months, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) indicated on Friday.

The list includes the 70 MW Thottiyar hydel project and the small hydroelectric projects (SHEP) at Bhoothathankettu and Poringalkuthu which will have a capacity of 24 MW each.

The KSEB has received environment clearance (stage 1) for the 70 MW Thottiyar project in Idukki district, Chairman and Managing Director B. Ashok said. The first generator of the project, having a capacity of 40 MW, is expected to be operational within three months. A 30 MW generator will be added before next March.

The KSEB had been waiting for the clearance for the past four years.

The KSEB has also obtained clearance from the Centre for importing three generators having a capacity of 8 MW each for the 24 MW Bhoothathankettu SHEP. The legal and financial issues that persisted among the partners of the consortium implementing the project also have been sorted out, Mr. Ashok said.

The KSEB is poised to commission the 24 MW Poringalkuthu SHEP on May 4.