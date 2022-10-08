KSEB seeks fuel surcharge for recovering additional amount spent on power purchase

Since ₹16.05 crore was spent extra, KSEB seeks KSERC nod to impose 3 paise per unit

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 08, 2022 18:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has sought the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission's (KSERC) permission to impose a fuel surcharge on electricity bills for recovering ₹16.05 crore additionally spent on power purchases during January-March this year.

The KSEB is seeking to impose 3 paise per unit as fuel surcharge to recover the amount. The commission is expected to take a decision on the matter after holding a public hearing.

According to the KSEB plea, it incurred an additional liability of ₹7.06 crore purchasing 2,098.31 MU from central generating stations (CGS) during January-March, the last quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal. It also incurred a net additional liability of ₹9 crore purchasing energy from various independent power producers (IPP).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission's regulations allow the KSEB to pass on to the consumers any additional liability caused by variations in fuel costs over the approved levels. The rates are fixed by commission.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The KSEB is required to forward the fuel surcharge petitions within 30 days after the close of each quarter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app