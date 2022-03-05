KSEB rules out possibility of power crisis during summer

‘Hydel reservoirs have adequate water storage’

The State is not likely to face a power shortage during the 2022 summer, senior officials of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) said on Saturday.

The hydel reservoirs have adequate water storage and the State is ''safe'' till the onset of the southwest monsoon in June, B. Ashok, chairman and managing director of the state power utility said. There is no energy shortage at the national level, and the KSEB is also assured of the supply of banked power of around 250 MW during the summer, he added.

Mr. Ashok's comments on the matter came at a time when the daily consumption is slowly creeping up with the onset of summer. Daily power consumption has been in excess of 80 million units (MU) on all days so far in March.

The record for the highest single-day consumption in the State is 88.34 MU, recorded on May 23, 2019. The combined storage in the hydel reservoirs managed by the KSEB stood at 65% (2,696.19 MU in power generation terms) as on Friday, March 4. The reservoir of the Idukki power project is 68% full.

The present combined storage is also higher compared to the previous four years, show data published by the State load despatch centre.