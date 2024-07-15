GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KSEB revenue from EV charging goes up

From ₹6.46 lakh in 2021-22, revenue from fast-charging stations and pole-mounted EV-charging stations jumps to over ₹2.06 crore in 2023-24

Published - July 15, 2024 07:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Electricity Board’s (KSEB) revenue from electric vehicle charging stations has witnessed a big jump since 2020-21, show data with the Power department.

From ₹6.46 lakh in 2021-22, the revenue from fast-charging stations and pole-mounted EV-charging stations has jumped to a little over ₹2.06 crore in 2023-24, according to data submitted by the Power department in the State Assembly earlier this month. From the 1,169 pole-mounted stations alone, the revenue till June 25 this year stood at ₹75.78 lakh.

In line with the Electric Vehicle policy published by the Kerala government in 2019, the KSEB has, to date, installed 63 fast-charging stations and 1,169 charging units mounted on electric poles. The latter are primarily aimed at autorickshaws and two-wheelers. It is estimated that close to 1.6 lakh vehicles run on Kerala roads today.

For fast-charging, the rate has been fixed at ₹13 per unit plus Goods and Services Tax at the rate of 18%. The tariff for slow charging is ₹9 per unit plus GST at 18%. The money reaches the KSEB account a day after the payment is made.

The KSEB has installed fast-charging stations in Thrissur (11), Ernakulam (10), Kozhikode (8), Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad and Kollam (5 each), Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, Malappuram and Kannur (3 each) and Kasaragod and Alappuzha (1 each).

In addition to these, 1,169 pole-mounted units have been installed at the rate of five each in the Assembly constituencies and 15 each in Assembly constituencies with municipal Corporations.

In addition to the KSEB facilities, there are 680 other charging units in the State. The Ministry of Power has stated that the charging of batteries of electric vehicles through charging stations does not require any licence. Individuals or private entrepreneurs can install the facility by adhering to the safety protocols.

