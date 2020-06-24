KSEB restores power supply to study hall

Children of Punchakkolli Colony attending an online class after KSEB restored the power connection to the community hall on Tuesday afternoon.

MALAPPURAM

24 June 2020 00:49 IST

Officials had disconnected temporary electricity line, affecting 30-odd children

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has restored the power connection for children’s online study hall at Punchakkolli tribal hamlet in Nilambur forests.

On Tuesday afternoon, KSEB officials from Moothedam section installed permanent power connection to the community hall, where tribal children attend classes aired through Victers channel.

Disconnection of a temporary power line to the community hall taken from a neighbouring house last week had affected the study of 30-odd tribal children, and been highlighted in these columns. Sunita M.R., assistant engineer at KSEB Moothedam section, said that the disconnection was a result of a lack of communication. “Our staff was not aware of the classes at the community hall. They disconnected the illegal line for safety reasons. That line was found unsafe and, if anything happened, we would have been answerable,” said Ms. Sunita. She said they would have given not only a safe connection, but also a TV set for the kids had they been aware of the children’s plight. “We are sad it happened. We gave the connection within a couple of hours after we got the application today,” she said.

The TV for the children of Punchakkolli Colony in Vazhikkadavu grama panchayat was arranged with the support of the forest and civic officials. However, their communication had taken place with the KSEB officials of Vazhikkadavu section, and those at Moothedam section were in the dark about it.

KSEB officials said that they had a special directive from the higher-ups that speedy connections should be given to buildings used for quarantine and online classes. “We are committed. With such a direction in place, we would be happy to give a connection in no time if asked,” said Ms. Sunita.

A permanent power connection was given to the Alakkal Colony too on Tuesday to benefit tribal children, several kilometres further in the forest. KSEB officials said they were giving special attention to the tribal colonies of Punchakkolli and Alakkal.