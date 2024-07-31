ADVERTISEMENT

KSEB restores power supply to Attamala

Published - July 31, 2024 08:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Destroyed electric poles replaced to restore supply to 400-odd households

The Hindu Bureau

KSEB staff restoring electricity in landslide-affected parts of Wayanad on Wednesday.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) on Wednesday succeeded in restoring power supply to Attamala, one of the landslide-hit areas in Wayanad district. KSEB staff rebuilt the 11-kV supply network by replacing the destroyed and damaged electric poles to restore supply to three transformers. Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty’s office said that supply had been restored to around 400 households in Attamala.

The work was carried out by transporting men and equipment from Chooralmala to Attamala via a temporary bridge. Two teams led by the Assistant Engineer, Meppadi electrical section, had been handling the repairs in this region since Wednesday morning.

According to a preliminary assessment by the KSEB, the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslides had destroyed 3.5 km of high-tension power lines and 8 km of low-tension lines in the Meppadi electrical section limits. Six transformers were damaged, while two transformers are missing. The loss has been pegged at ₹3 crore.

