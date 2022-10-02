KSEB removes PFI leader from service

ADVERTISEMENT

The all-India chairman of Popular Front of India (PFI), Mohammed Abdul Salam Ovungal, aka O. M. A. Salam, has lost his job with the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

The State-run power utility issued orders on Friday removing Mr. Salam from service, citing his association with the banned organisation and noting that the ''charges levelled against him are very grave in nature.''

Mr. Salam was among the top PFI leaders who were arrested following the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids on PFI establishments.

Mr. Salam, who was working as Senior Assistant at the office of the Regional Audit Officer, Manjeri, had been placed on suspension in December 14, 2020 for holding office in the PFI. The KSEB decision to terminate his services follows his arrest and five-year ban imposed on PFI.

He was suspended in 2020 on the basis of a report filed by the Chief Vigilance Officer, KSEB. Charges against him included holding office in the PFI, violating Government Servants' Conduct Rules, making overseas trips without permission from KSEB, being interrogated by investigative agencies, failure to produce his second passport before the Vigilance Officer and associating with subversive activities against the government.

In August this year, the KSEB issued a notice asking him to show cause as to why his services should not be removed from service. Mr. Salam had moved the High Court. The KSEB contended that the Court has not issued any interim orders against proceeding with the case.