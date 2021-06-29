KSEB reduces power tariff

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has reduced power tariffs for domestic consumers.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the measure was a leg-up for households battling the loss of income in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 1997, the government had given free power to domestic consumers whose monthly connected load remained within 500 watts, and the use of power did not exceed 20 units. The subsidy would apply to households that limit their power consumption to within 30 units.

BPL families who remain within the connected load limit of 1,000 watts could draw up to 50 units at a rate of ₹1.50 a unit.

Commercial and industrial consumers would get a 25% reduction in their power bills with retrospective effect from May 1 onwards. Cinema halls could expect a 50% reduction in fixed/demand charge.

The KSEB has allowed consumers time till September 30 to settle pending bills in up to three instalments.