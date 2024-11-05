KSEB proposes special packages for improving distribution in Kasaragod, Idukki, Malappuram

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has proposed an additional investment of ₹1,023.05 crore on three ‘special packages’ for improving electricity distribution in Kasaragod, Malappuram and Idukki districts.

These special packages form part of an additional submission filed by the KSEB on Monday as part of seeking the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission’s nod for its capital investment plan for the power distribution sector for the fiscals up to 2026-27.

From 2024-25 to 2026-27, the KSEB proposes to spend ₹410.94 crore in Malappuram, ₹217.96 crore in Idukki and ₹394.15 crore in Kasaragod for the three special packages envisaged under the Dyuthi 2.0 Statewide power distribution improvement scheme. This additional investment is meant for addressing the issues of pending supply allocation and the ‘low voltage problem’ persisting in Malappuram, Idukki and Kasaragod, the KSEB said in the additional submission.

Hike in consumption

In listing out the challenges in the three districts, the KSEB noted that Malappuram, Kerala’s most populous district, registered the highest increase in annual energy consumption. “The average increase in consumption in the State is 15% whereas the average annual energy consumption increase in Malappuram is 23% during April 2024,” according to the KSEB. In the case of Kasaragod district, thick vegetation and waterlogged sections in the rural areas pose challenges to the construction of new lines and the operation and maintenance of existing lines. “A substantial length of lines is drawn cross-country, which makes restoration of supply a difficult task,” the KSEB said. Overloading of lines and transformers during the summer months and absence or shortage of alternative sources are part of the hurdles in Idukki.

The KSEB has proposed a capital outlay of ₹13,576.37 crore for the distribution sector for the period up to 2026-27. This includes Dyuthi 2.0 works totalling ₹5,192.49 crore, the three special packages carrying ₹1,023.05 crore and a ₹3,093.38-crore outlay for the Centrally aided Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). Further, the KSEB proposes to spend ₹1,076.32 crore on IT projects, ₹46.27 crore on electric vehicle charging stations, and ₹170.96 crore on workplace safety. The KSEB also expects a spending of ₹2,973.9 crore on ‘Other funded works’ (contribution, MLA fund).

