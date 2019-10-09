KSEB project seeks to add 1,000 MWp to grid by 2022

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has launched a project to add 1,000 megawatt peak (MWp) of solar power to its grid by 2022.

The board has taken steps to achieve the target envisaged under the Soura project of the Urja Kerala Mission, thereby developing the State’s energy sector to global standards and in line with the national goal of achieving 100 GW of solar power by 2022, says Deputy Chief Engineer A.Nassarudeen, nodal officer of the project.

Apart from Soura, the Urja Kerala Mission launched in 2018 comprised four other components. They are Filament Free Kerala (energy conservation), e-safe (safety), Dyuthi (distribution), and Trans-Grid (transmission).

Two phases

He said the Soura project aimed to generate 500 MWp by installing solar panels on rooftops of buildings. The project would be established in two phases. A total of 200 MWp would be tapped in the first phase by May-June 2020.

To support solar rooftop installations, the Ministry for New and Renewable Energy (MRNE) had partnered with several multilateral agencies such as the World Bank (State Bank of India team) and the Asian Development Bank (Punjab National Bank team) to provide support to different State utilities.

Using roof tops

Mr. Nassarudeen said the KSEB would utilise the rooftops of consumers for installing solar panels and would meet the maintenance cost for 25 years. The company offered three business models to the consumers.

As per Model I, the energy generated would be fed to the grid for 25 years and 10% of the generation would be given to the consumer free of charge for utilising the roof.

For Model II, the KSEB would install rooftop panels on consumer premises and the energy generated would be sold to the consumer at a fixed price for 25 years. The board would install and maintain the plant for 25 years.

In the case of Model III, the KSEB would install solar plant for the consumer after collecting the cost of the plant from the owner.

Mr Nassarudeen said tender proceedings for the project were under way. The tender proceedings would be completed soon to facilitate time-bound execution of the project, he said.