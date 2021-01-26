KSEB plans to generate 1,000 MW of solar power by next year

Kochi

26 January 2021 01:09 IST

Board ready to provide support to establish 75,000 plants for consumers: official

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) expects to achieve solar power generation to the tune of 1,000 MW by 2022.

The solar energy programme announced by the board has received enthusiastic response. “A total of 16,000 KSEB consumers have already registered under various schemes and the Board will be able to provide support to establish 75,000 solar plants with a capacity of three kWp as of now,” said A. Nazruddeen, nodal officer for KSEB’s solar energy programme.

A consumer, availing of subsidy, will be able to establish a solar power plant generating three kWp by investing around ₹80,000.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Nazrudeen said that survey and site inspections on the first set of registrations are near-complete and that work to establish plants could begin in February.

The launch of the domestic, rooftop solar plant programme is a landmark for the State, which has consistently made a push towards renewable energy options.

KSEB has designed the subsidy scheme in such a way that an ordinary domestic consumer would be able to join the renewable energy programme by making a small investment.

Business models

The three main business models in the first category include the plant established by a consumer whose average power consumption is up to 120 units.

The consumer will have to invest 12% of the expenditure and will be able to avail of 25% of the power generated at the plant.

Another model in the first category is for those whose consumption is up to 150 units. The consumer will have to put in 20% of the expenditure and then be able to avail of 40% of the power generated at the plant.

In yet another model, those consuming up to 200 units can put in 25% of the expenditure and be able to get 50% of the power generated.

In real terms, a consumer, with up to 120 units of power consumption, investing 20% of the expenditure will mean that there will virtually be no bi-monthly electricity bills as the plant can generate an average 360 units per month. The consumer will be able to get 90 units free every month.

The Board has received Central subsidy support, over the current and previous financial years, to establish domestic, rooftop solar plants to generate 250 MW of power.

The State is already producing around 250 MW of solar power using floating and ground-mounted panels. These solar parks include the 10-MW generation facility at the Banasura Sagar dam in Wayanad district.

Another 50 MW is being produced at the solar park in Kasaragod district. The facility has been established as a joint venture between the KSEB and Union government-promoted Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). Entities like the Cochin International Airport have contributed to the power bank and generates 40 MW of solar power.