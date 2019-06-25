KSEB plans power generation curbs

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has decided to regulate and impose restrictions on power generation in the wake of the dip in water level in reservoirs.

Till the reservoirs have water to generate 390 million units, a decision has been made to regulate the daily consumption from hydel sources to 12 million units. The decision was made following a joint review meeting of the board of directors and heads of generation, transmission, system operation and planning wings here on Tuesday last.

The total storage in dams in the State as per the estimates on Tuesday last was adequate only to generate 476 million units. This was similar to the water level in 2017, when the State had to suffice with a weak monsoon. The board could cart only 63 million units from other sources through its transmission infrastructure and there was no reason for any concern at present. But going by the current intensity of the monsoon, to touch the generation level of 390 MU, it may take 18 to 20 days.

As per IMD predictions, monsoon would gain strength only by June end. The water inflow into the reservoirs and rate of consumption were similar to those during the summer months. Considering the dip in water level, the meeting decided to introduce a system operation alert. Further dip in water level would force the board to lower the generation from its hydel units after July.

Work on the Kochi-Edamon line that was designed to draw power from outside sources has still not been completed. Though the State was ready to procure power from exchanges, the delay in completing work on the line has dashed the board’s plans to draw power from such sources. The meeting decided to ask Power Grid Corporation Limited to expedite the work on the line for sourcing power to the State.