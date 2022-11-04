Floating solar plants in reservoirs: KSEB planning detailed studies

Studies to be conducted in Ponmudi, Sengulam, Madupetty in Idukki district and Banasurasagar in Wayanad, according to a KSEB official

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
November 04, 2022 19:00 IST

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has decided to carry out detailed scientific studies on reservoir features for going ahead with its plan to set up floating solar photovoltaic plants (FSPV) in selected reservoirs.

Multi-beam bathymetric surveys, soil investigation and hydrographic surveys will be conducted in four reservoirs: Ponmudi, Sengulam, Madupetty in Idukki district and Banasurasagar in Wayanad, a KSEB official said.

The KSEB estimates that the data would help to estimate the cost better and attract more competitive tariffs from developers interested in the project.

Earlier this year, the KSEB had cancelled a Request for Proposal (RfP) that it floated for establishing Floating Solar Photovoltaics (FSPVs) as the tariffs quoted by the developers were not found favourable. A fresh expression of interest (EoI) was invited in August and the bids opened in September are now being studied by the legal and financial wings of the power utility.

Meanwhile, it was noticed that the tariffs quoted by the developers hinged on the availability of data pertaining to the reservoir beds, water current, wind and variations in water levels. These factors are linked to the optimal design of the plant and the evacuation of the generated power, reflecting in the cost. This factor has prompted the KSEB to go for detailed studies. The results would be shared with the developers along with the RfP for attracting competitive tariffs, a KSEB order on November 1 said.

According to a decision taken by the director board of the KSEB, the power utility is likely to entrust the studies with either central government undertakings such as the Solar Energy Corporation of India or tender the work.

Last year, the KSEB had announced plans to deploy grid-connected floating solar panel units in ten reservoirs as part of a larger strategy to tap the renewable energy potential of the State to the fullest. These dams are managed by the KSEB, the Irrigation Department and the Kerala Water Authority.

