KSEB offers its services to set up EV charging stations

December 30, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will take up the construction of electric vehicle charging stations and allied works as deposit work for government offices and private entities. The decision is aimed at extending the KSEB’s expertise in this area to the public. The work will be carried out through institutions empanelled by the KSEB. The KSEB will ensure the quality of the charging equipment, carry out the survey and prepare the estimate, a statement said. It will also carry out work related to the transformer and power extension required for the charging station. For details, contact the Chief Engineer, Renewable Energy and Energy Savings (REES), Vydyuthi Bhavan, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram - 695004, or email to cerees@kseb.in, or call 0471-2447404, 2514698.