KSEB objects to KWA proposal to draw water for JJM projects from Idukki reservoir

May 03, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - IDUKKI

The dam safety wing of the Kerala State Electricity Board(KSEB) has objected to a proposal of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to release a massive volume of water from the Idukki reservoir for water distribution projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

In its objection letters, the KSEB suggests that the KWA find other water sources for the project.

According to sources, drawing such a massive volume of water from Idukki will affect power generation at Moolamattom. The proposed projects for individual household water connections at Idukki, Kanjikkuzhi, Vannappuram, Kamakshi, Mariyapuram, Vathikkudy, and Idukki Medical College require 30 million litres of water per day (mld); Thonithadi 7 mld, Velliyamattom and Arakkulam 2.1 mld, Anchuruli 25 mld. The KWA is already drawing 40 mld for various projects from the Idukki reservoir.

According to KSEB sources, cumulatively, 104.10 mld will have to be released from the reservoir for the KWA projects.

“The amount of water required for the first seven projects will be adequate for generating 15.88 million units (mu) of power a year. Water for annual generation of 3.7 mu will be required for the Thonithadi project while Velliyamattom and Arakkulam projects will draw water enough to generate 1.11 mu a year. Water needed for generating 13.41 mu will be required for the Anchuruli project.”

Already, the KWA is drawing water from the Painavu dam enough to generate 21.17 mu a year.

The sources say if water is released for these projects, the KSEB will be divested of water enough to generate 55.27 mu each year.

“The storage head of the Idukki reservoir is at a height of 2,190 ft, which plays a significant role in power generation at the Moolamattom. When the height is more, less water is needed for power generation. An average of 550 to 670 litres of water is enough to generate one unit of power at Moolamattom. The State mainly depends on the Idukki reservoir to manage the power needs,” say the sources.

According to the KSEB, the average daily power consumption in the State is 80 to 90 mu. During summer, the KSEB purchased power at an average of ₹10 a unit. The average loss due to the projects will be over 550 crore units.

In addition, the KWA has demanded permission to construct a weir in front of the Erattayar tunnel near Kattappana. “Such a weir will block the water flow to the Idukki reservoir,” say the sources.