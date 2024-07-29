ADVERTISEMENT

KSEB, NPCIL hold talks on prospects of nuclear power plants in Kerala

Published - July 29, 2024 07:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

No policy decision yet on setting up nuclear power plants in State, says Electricity Minister. KSEB CMD says establishing a nuclear power plant in the State is a “viable project” for the board

The Hindu Bureau

Discussions on nuclear power are once again taking centre stage in Kerala with State-run power utility Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) holding talks with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. (NPCIL) on the possibility of establishing nuclear power plants in the State.

The matter was discussed at a meeting Biju Prabhakar, Chairperson and Managing Director, KSEB, held with NPCIL officials earlier this month as part of efforts to source additional power to meet Kerala’s soaring power demand. Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty said the matter was discussed “incidentally” during the meeting. Mr. Krishnankutty’s office further clarified that the State government had not taken any policy decision to establish nuclear power plants in the State.

According to Mr. Prabhakar, the NPCIL had made the suggestion of setting up nuclear power plants as one option before Kerala, as home States have claim to a higher share of the generated power. Establishing a nuclear power plant in the State is a “viable project” as far as the KSEB is concerned, Mr. Prabhakar said, adding that the stringent norms prescribed by regulatory bodies such as the Atomic Energy Commission render it a safe technology.

Land for reactors

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI) — the Government of India enterprise tasked with building and commissioning the first 500 MWe Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR) at Kalpakkam — has reportedly written to the Kerala Chief Secretary seeking the State’s interest in identifying land for the construction of fast breeder reactors. Kerala’s options with regard to nuclear power are expected to be discussed at a meeting planned by the Additional Chief Secretary (Power) this week.

The Electricity Minister sought to allay concerns regarding the discussions held with the NPCIL, saying that consensus and public support are essential for establishing nuclear power plants in the State. He pointed out that Kerala is already receiving supply from nuclear power plants across India, including 266 MW from the Kudankulam nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu.

‘Severe power crisis’

According to him, Kerala is passing through a severe power crisis. Internal generation met only 30% of the demand, while the remaining 70% was being sourced from outside the State. In the 2023-24 fiscal, Kerala spent ₹13,280 crore on power purchases, the Minister said.

The KSEB move has come on the heels of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her 2024-25 Union Budget, announcing the government’s plan to partner the private sector for setting up Bharat Small Reactors, and research and development of Bharat Small Modular Reactor and new nuclear energy technologies.

Thorium deposits

In December 2023, top officials of the State Power department led by Additional Chief Secretary (Power) K.R. Jyothilal had visited the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai, to explore the possibility of tapping Kerala’s thorium deposits for power generation.

