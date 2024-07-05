KSEB notes increase in ‘zero accident’ section offices

Electrical accidents remain a matter of concern for the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), but on an encouraging note, more than half of its electrical sections were free of accidents in 2023.

“Out of 776 electrical section offices, there are more than 400 section offices where no accidents were reported during the year 2023. Their work is truly commendable and appreciable. Recognising these zero accident offices pave way for a safe work culture in the entire KSEB,” the power utility noted in a June 27 order

While the number of accidents have come down over the years with the power utility placing emphasis on safety, the annual accidents list continue to have three-digit figures.

The number of electrical accidents involving KSEB installations have come down from 554 in 2020 to 401 in 2023. The KSEB reported 563 mishaps in 2021 and 482 in 2022. Of the 401 accidents reported in 2023, there were six fatal accidents involving KSEB staffers and six involving contract workers.

According to data furnished by the Power department in the Assembly earlier this week, 63 KSEB staffers and 97 contract workers have lost their lives between 2016 and 2024 in mishaps while on duty.

To reduce accidents involving KSEB installations, the KSEB had launched a campaign among its staff, contract workers, and the general public, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty had said in the State Assembly earlier this week.

To ensure safety in KSEB work spaces, the power utility has issued ‘safety kits’ to linemen, which have 14 safety equipment, including full-body safety belts, safety shoes, earth rod, helmets and gloves.

