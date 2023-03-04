KSEB may seek NHPC’s help for making hydel projects viable

March 04, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Hoping to have several new hydroelectric projects up and running in the near future, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has sought the help of the Central government undertaking NHPC Ltd to develop cost-effective designs for projects.

Under a proposed collaboration, the KSEB will get the designs of hydel projects that are on the drawing board or in early stages of development vetted by NHPC Ltd (formerly National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd).

According to a decision taken in late February, the power utility has decided to entrust NHPC with the vetting/review of the design components of the 40 MW Mankulam and the 24 MW Upper Sengulam projects.

The decision stems from the idea that a cost-effective design is vital for the projects to be viable.

NHPC has agreed to associate with the KSEB and share its technical prowess and expertise for reviewing/vetting the design of hydel projects that are in various stages of development, according to the KSEB. At present, the KSEB largely depends on ‘‘conventional designs’‘ okayed by its internal design wing under the chief engineers for civil construction in the north and south zones.

The Mankulam project is slated for commissioning in 2025-26. The KSEB has floated bids for Upper Sengulam, which is categorised as a small hydroelectric project, according to the Power department.

The proposed collaboration with NHPC is part of a larger strategy of proposed joint ventures with central public sector undertakings for the implementation of power projects. Last year, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty had suggested to the Union Power Ministry that joint ventures may be explored for the design, development and implementation of hydro as well as solar power projects. The Power department feels that such collaborations will also help it to obtain the necessary clearances quickly.

With the energy demand soaring, the KSEB has 11 hydel projects worth 105.5 MW in various stages of development at the moment. Twenty-two more, with a combined installed capacity of 149.10 MW, are on the cards. These apart, the utility has also proposed a clutch of large hydel projects. The list includes the 800 MW Idukki Golden Jubilee Extension Scheme, the 300 MW Sabarigiri Phase II, and the 240 MW Letchmi project.