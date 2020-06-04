Kerala

KSEB lists measures to regulate water in dams

HC told that level is monitored daily

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) on Thursday informed the High Court that in the event of an extreme rainfall which results in higher water levels in reservoirs than stipulated and which cannot be brought down even by increased power generation, the water would be released through spillways.

In an affidavit filed in a suo motu case relating to regulation of water in the dams, the KSEB submitted that in case of such exigencies, the protocol for water release from the reservoirs would be put in place for early warning and evacuation of people in the downstream. The water levels are monitored daily and all possible contingencies have been taken into account in the preparation of the emergency action plan.

The affidavit said a prudent scientific analysis based on the hydrological daily data for the past 40 years indicated that the present storage position did not create any major risks in the Idukki reservoir in the light of the India Meteorological Department predictions. The board had put in place a professional monitoring mechanism which keeps a close vigil on the reservoir water levels, storage position, and power generation.

The State government had taken continuous proactive steps to ensure that reservoir operations and monsoon preparedness were equipped to meet challenges, the affidavit added.

