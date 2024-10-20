KSEB issues circular on GST exemption on services

Many services offered by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) that are “incidental or ancillary” related to electricity distribution and transmission will now be exempt from Goods and Services Tax (GST), according to a KSEB circular.

This is in line with a recommendation made by the GST Council last month. Services including Meter rent, new electricity connections, deposit works earlier attracted 18% GST. As per a GST Council decision, these services will now be exempt from GST. The KSEB circular noted that “the taxability of various transactions, on which presently GST is collected, will undergo vast change as GST will not be applicable to most of the services provided by KSEB.”

The 54th GST Council, which met in September, had recommended GST exemption for supply of services such as application fees for providing electricity connections, rental charges against electricity meter, testing fees, labour charges from customers for shifting meters, or service lines and other charges that are “incidental, ancillary, or integral to the supply of transmission and distribution of electricity.”