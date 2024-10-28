KSEB, Irrigation department to sign agreement for building 6 MW Moongilmada solar power plant project

The Kerala government has given the go-ahead to the Irrigation department and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to ink an agreement to use the former’s land at Moongilmada in Palakkad district for constructing a 6 MW solar power project.

In 2019, the State government had given its approval to the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to build the 6 MW plant on 36 acres owned by the Irrigation department at Moongilmada.

The State government has issued orders on October 25 permitting the KSEB, the implementing agency for the solar power project, to sign an agreement with the Irrigation department for taking the land on lease for 25 years.

Under the agreement, the department will be entitled to 3% of the average power purchase cost (APPC) rate approved by the State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) for the total electricity generated from the plant as lease rent of the land.

The State government had given approval for the KWA proposal to build a 6 MW plant on the department land in 2019. For implementing the project, it was decided that the KSEB would take over the land on a 25-year lease.

In permitting the agreement, the government has set a condition that the planned works are within a year from the date of the order.