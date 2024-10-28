GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSEB, Irrigation department to sign agreement for building 6 MW Moongilmada solar power plant project

Kerala government approves KSEB to construct 6 MW solar power project on Irrigation department’s land in Palakkad

Published - October 28, 2024 07:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government has given the go-ahead to the Irrigation department and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to ink an agreement to use the former’s land at Moongilmada in Palakkad district for constructing a 6 MW solar power project.

In 2019, the State government had given its approval to the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to build the 6 MW plant on 36 acres owned by the Irrigation department at Moongilmada.

The State government has issued orders on October 25 permitting the KSEB, the implementing agency for the solar power project, to sign an agreement with the Irrigation department for taking the land on lease for 25 years.

Under the agreement, the department will be entitled to 3% of the average power purchase cost (APPC) rate approved by the State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) for the total electricity generated from the plant as lease rent of the land.

The State government had given approval for the KWA proposal to build a 6 MW plant on the department land in 2019. For implementing the project, it was decided that the KSEB would take over the land on a 25-year lease.

In permitting the agreement, the government has set a condition that the planned works are within a year from the date of the order.

Published - October 28, 2024 07:12 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.