KSEB invites bids for installing solar power units

KOCHI

17 February 2021 19:34 IST

For 200 MW of generation at ₹800 crore investment

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has invited bids for empanelment of contractors for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of grid-linked rooftop solar power units across the State. It is as part of the board’s efforts to give a big push to power generation under non-conventional sources with support from the Union Ministry for Renewable Energy.

The bids for 200 MW of solar power generation will involve total investments to the tune of ₹800 crore and the bids are open till March 8.

Under Soura

The fresh bids, under the Soura Programme, are being invited in the second tranche of rooftop solar power generation effort for the year 2020-21, KSEB sources said.

The first round of bids for solar power generation had seen facilities being established for a total of 50-MW generation during 2019-20. Works being undertaken by three empanelled companies are under way in the State now, sources added.

The board’s effort is to achieve a total solar power generation of about 1,000 MW by 2022. The board is exploring use of rooftop solar plants as well as solar panels floating on waterbodies, including on reservoirs owned by it.

The programme of solar power generation, initiated by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, aims at establishing 38 GW of rooftop solar power generation facilities with grid connectivity in the second phase.

Subsidy schemes

The Central agency has, in cooperation with the KSEB, introduced three subsidy schemes, based on the the calculation of average consumption per domestic consumer, making them partners in the efforts to achieve energy self-sufficiency.

The subsidy scheme has plant capacities of varying ranges in which the consumers are assured remunerative returns on investments in solar power generation. The subsidy being offered include up to 40% of the plant cost depending on the power consumption requirements.