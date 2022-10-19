KSEB inks power purchase pact with NLCIL

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has inked a pact with the Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Ltd (NLCIL) for purchase of 400 MW from the proposed Talabira power plant in Odisha. In August, the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission had given the go-ahead for procuring power from the coal-based Talabira plant for a period of 25 years. Siji Jose, director, generation-electrical, KSEB, and Shaji John, director (Power), NLCIL, inked the agreement in the presence of Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. NLCIL is developing a 2400-MW power station at Talabira. Since it is to be a 'pit-head' station, the cost of power will be relatively low, the KSEB said. KSEB chairman Rajan Khobragade, NLCIL chairman and managing director Rakesh Kumar and senior officials of KSEB and NLCIL were among those present.