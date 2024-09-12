GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSEB inks MoU with Solar Energy Corporation of India

Published - September 12, 2024 09:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) on Thursday signed an agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for procuring 500 megawatts (MW) as part of the efforts to cut down power purchase costs by at least 10%.

The KSEB had spent ₹ 12,983 crore on power purchases in 2023-24.

SECI general manager (commercial) A.K. Naik and KSEB chief engineer (commercial) Sajeev G. signed the MoU. Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty and KSEB chairman and managing director Biju Prabhakar were present.

Supply at the rate of ₹3.49 per unit will begin by September 2026 under the 25-year agreement. Under it, Kerala will receive part of the supply during the evening peak-demand hours after 6 p.m.

Published - September 12, 2024 09:46 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.