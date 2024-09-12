KSEB inks MoU with Solar Energy Corporation of India

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) on Thursday signed an agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for procuring 500 megawatts (MW) as part of the efforts to cut down power purchase costs by at least 10%.

The KSEB had spent ₹ 12,983 crore on power purchases in 2023-24.

SECI general manager (commercial) A.K. Naik and KSEB chief engineer (commercial) Sajeev G. signed the MoU. Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty and KSEB chairman and managing director Biju Prabhakar were present.

Supply at the rate of ₹3.49 per unit will begin by September 2026 under the 25-year agreement. Under it, Kerala will receive part of the supply during the evening peak-demand hours after 6 p.m.